The news that Colby Covington being out of the american top team took a lot of people by surprise. After the academy removed the name of its group of athletes. The former welterweight belt challenger confirmed the departure. One of the great names of the team, Jorge Masvidal, made important points to keep the American away, stating, that her ex-friend was a cancer within the group.

“I really love this place. So, I don’t want to see that kind of attitude, even if he’s not talking about me at all. What kind of partner, or friend, is he not a man, in the sport we are in, offending a woman? The insult to Joanna, Amanda. The insult to Poirier. Those people are not even in their division ”, said Masvidal to ESPN.

The Cuban based in the United States he fired again when talking about Colby and the provocations made to two women of the ATT. According Masvidal, the attitudes of Colby they passed the acceptable limit within a coexistence.

“I understand. You are trying to create a character. But what does that have to do with a woman? A woman of 52 kg or 61 kg. Are you going to face them? You are going to sell more PPV because you are talking about Amanda or Joanna? How do you answer that? And why does that happen? It was a bad example for our team and our sport ”he explained.

Backed by his experience as a former welterweight friend, Masvidal, who was already one of the best friends of Colby, gave details, which help to understand the decision to expel him from the American Top Team.

“He is a fragile person, he is not mentally strong. I remember that he used to cry on my sofa all the time. When he broke his hand the first time, he lived on my couch for eight or nine months. He didn’t have a job, he couldn’t fight, he had a broken hand and he thought about retiring two or three times. He wanted to confront me? I was not training anywhere. He just spoke ” counted George.

No place to train and next fight confirmed in UFC, George, made a harsh prediction about the future of Covington. According to his former friend, Colby you will not be successful in your next steps.

“In his next fight, he will be knocked out and he will end up fighting in an Indian event to live. I am sure he is finished. Life is going to take it. I don’t see him winning, somewhere high-level. Maybe if you give him a fighter that is starting. If they give him a high-level fighter, he won’t hold out. ”he concluded.