Jorge Masvidal sweeps Usman, Covington, Edwards and Diaz

Jorge Masvidal prepares to face Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. During an ESPN interview, ‘Gamebred’ spoke at length on many topics.

Masvidal began by explaining why he was not interested in being a coach for The Ultimate Fighter. Not with Kamaru Usman a few weeks ago, much less with Colby Covington months ago.

“Because it’s just going to be cheesy. They’ll say ‘oh, your mom is this’ and then I’m going to hit him one day and get fined or something. I couldn’t care less. That I was coach of The Ultimate Fighter was probably never going to happen because it was certain that I was going to end up handcuffed. You can’t pay me enough money to have to deal with this fucking idiot (Colby) for six weeks. I would have gone to jail, sure. And I’m not trying to go to jail. “

Jorge says he is confident in beating Usman and knows that if he succeeds, the future will bring several options. He claims to have no preferences between Covington, Edwards and Diaz and believes he will eventually beat all three of them.

“I predict that if they win, after I get the belt, I baptize them all. I finish them off and knock them unconscious in a pool of blood and very, very hurt. None of those three guys is going to accomplish anything with me. “

Masvidal reiterated that from his perspective, no one cares about Covington and Edwards. Jorge admits that the biggest fight he can make is against Diaz. Additionally, you agree that some recent comments from Nate have bothered you.

“I used to have a little respect for Nate Diaz, a lot actually, but then he started doing the typical fighter stuff, I never insulted this guy, or anything. And he started calling me a bitch on Twitter because I’m fighting for a world championship. He also says that I thought about giving up because I was tired. In what universe was that? Tired at the moment from beating you up for 15 minutes. “

In this video with Spanish subtitles, you can find out all of Jorge’s statements on a wide variety of topics.