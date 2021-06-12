Jorge Masvidal shares his predictions for UFC 263

Jorge Masvidal

Tonight UFC 263 is going to be held and Jorge Masvidal shares his predictions while he is without a fight scheduled at this time. But he will be on the lookout not only as a mixed martial arts fan but also because his former opponent Nate Diaz is facing Leon Edwards for contention to the UFC welterweight world championship.

Predictions for UFC 263 by Jorge Masvidal

Precisely -via Instagram- the “Gamebred” points out in this way its predictions:

Notice

“Israel Adesanya, Nate Diaz, Brandon Moreno. My predictions ”.

Many may be surprised by his bet on Nate Díaz but there were never really big problems between them. Now it remains to be seen if Jorge Masvidal gets these predictions right and finally those they mention end up winning their fights. Israel Adesanya will defend the middleweight championship and Brandon Moreno seeks to be crowned flyweight champion.

As for the next fight of the “Gamebred” as we say at the moment nothing has been confirmed but He could either face Diaz himself or maybe Edwards depending on what happens tonight.. It can be ruled out that he gets a new starting shot after being knocked out by reigning champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch in April.

