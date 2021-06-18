Jorge Masvidal schedules his return for the end of the year; Criticizes Leon Edwards for lacking finisher instinct

Jorge Masvidal you already know when – and against whom not – you are going to return to the Octagon.

The still BMF champion chatted with the media to promote his promoter’s first bare knuckle boxing event – Gamebred Fighting Championship – and revealed when he plans to return to the sport following his KO loss to Kamaru usman last April.

Notice

“Whoever is available in October or November, which is when I’m going to come back,” said the 36-year-old (via MMA Junkie). “(In those months) I will rip someone’s head off.”

While Masvidal said he is aiming for a well-ranked opponent, he ruled out facing Leon edwards, whose career in the UFC dissected with certainty.

“It was a good fight on the part of both,” admitted Masvidal in relation to Edwards’ fight with Nate diaz in the UFC 263. Leon did what he always does. He passes by asking for more money and more things, but he is not a finisher, he is not a fighter. He was winning easily, but he wasn’t willing to compromise to get completion, so I think he’s not in the position that he wants to be in. He doesn’t go out to fight every minute, every second. He’s a very skilled guy, but he doesn’t have that guts in him, the nastiness to go out there and beat a top contender the way he should. “

Despite dominating every round of their five-round fight, Edwards, number three in the ranking, was on the verge of being finished by the Stockton native with one minute left in the fight.

Speaking of Masvidal’s words, of the eleven victories that the Briton has achieved in the UFC, only three have been before the limit, with a TKO in March 2018, a submission in October 2016 and a KO in April 2015 .

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement