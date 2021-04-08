Jorge Masvidal says he was temporarily expelled from ATT for trying to attack Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal

It was known that things in American Top Team They weren’t that good, but they weren’t that bad either.

In the run-up to his title rematch with Kamaru usman scheduled for UFC 261 at the end of the month, Jorge Masvidal He chatted with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and during the interview revealed that he was momentarily expelled from the team for wanting to attack his ex-friend, Colby covington.

“Colby is the kind of person that, and I’m always saying it, wherever I see it, it’s going to be a pay-per-view,” Masvidal explained. And he knows it. That’s why he used to make videos where he said, ‘This guy is so unprofessional, he wants to fight me on the street. I was expelled from the team for trying to assault him once. I went to one of the places he used to frequent a lot, and he even called the police. I know a lot of people are going to be like, ‘You’re an idiot. You are a professional fighter. Why are you acting like this? ‘ Because I can, and nobody tells me what to do.

In building his controversial image alongside his rise as a 170-pound contender, Covington got into trouble with his former ATT teammates, which eventually led to his arrival at another of the best gyms in Florida. : MMA Masters.

According to Masvidal, he did receive approval from Dan Lambert to return to the team. Covington, who in his time assured that he left on good terms and by mutual agreement, would not have had the same fate.

“Dan Lambert suspended both of us and put a rule where if two fighters didn’t have a fight agreement signed, they couldn’t trash another team member. And Colby had already said various things about me, irritating things. And I was like, ‘Whatever, I’ll see you when I see you.’ Until one day I got fed up and responded and that’s why they both expelled us. I personally spoke to Dan Lambert and he was like, ‘You’re right, bro. This guy is a piece of sh * t. Let it go You can go back to where you belong, where you’ve always been from. Let him go and rot somewhere else. ‘

Finally, the BMF champion mentioned that if he sees Covington on the street, he will most likely never be found.

If I had seen it around, no one would see it again. The day he disappears, you know who the police are going to go with. “

From finish to Tyron woodley In September, Covington, the former interim champion, reiterated multiple times that Masvidal has refused to face him in the Octagon. That despite the UFC tried to program both fighters to be coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 29An idea that never convinced ‘Gamebred’ since he had ended up “handcuffed.”

“They sent me the offer but it was never official. Likewise, doing The Ultimate Fighter with Colby would never have worked because he was going to end up handcuffed. You can’t pay me enough money to listen to this idiot. You can’t pay me enough to listen to this idiot for six weeks. I would have ended up in jail, and I don’t want to end up in jail.

UFC 261 takes place on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida.