Jorge Masvidal rules out retirement and explains that he will not retire without being crowned UFC welterweight champion

Jorge Masvidal failure in his second attempt to be crowned welterweight champion of UFC after being knocked out by Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. Even so, the Cuban revealed his plans to return to the top and promised not to rest until his dream came true.

“I love the sport and I cannot retire without the belt. I want to do my best. I am 36 years old, I feel good to go to the gym and not be overwhelmed by young people. So why not do another run for the belt? “explained Masvidal in interview with ESPN.

Asked about what’s next for the future, “Gamebred” as he is known, he stated that he must fight more times this year. On top of that, he says the idea is to see action a couple of times to get back to the top of the division.

“For sure, I am going to fight again this year. My intention is to fight a lot. If I get at least one fight this year, I’ll be happy. If I get two, which is unlikely, it would be great ”, concluded.

Active in UFC since 2013, Jorge MasvidaHe has a record of 35-15. The American had the opportunity to fight twice for the welterweight belt and both times he lost with Kamaru usman. The peak of the Cuban was when he conquered the belt “BMF” after beating Nate diaz on UFC 244.