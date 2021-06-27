Jorge Masvidal receives a challenge from a BKFC champion

Jorge Masvidal will seek in his next fight in the UFC to recover from his recent defeatto Kamaru Usman for the world welterweight championship. In the meantime Luis Palomino continues his successful adventure as a BKFC fighter having achieved another victory last night at BKFC 18 to retain the 155-pound championship.

The two warriors once faced each other in a match that Palomino ended up winning Masvidal by split decision. It happened on February 4, 2010 at the G-Force Fights: Bad Blood 3 event. Could a rematch happen 11 years later? We will see it but after his recent triumph “Baboon” issued a challenge to the “Gamebred” (via MMA Fighting):

I want to keep challenging myself. Jorge Masvidal, if you want your revenge … I’ll give you that revenge in a boxing ring«. In this brief way the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter challenged the Ultimate Fighting Championship to a showdown on the string. You never know what might happen, but it most certainly won’t.

It is true that Masvidal has shown interest in boxing but if he did, considering his current status, it would be to see faces with a star. Palomino at the moment is not, although he’s succeeding in bare-knuckle boxing.

