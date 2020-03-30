With the very possible loss of Khabib Nurmagomedov from the star of the UFC 249 Due to global flight restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus, the organization is currently looking for a replacement for Tony Ferguson.

With the PPV supposedly being held at a location that Dana White not ready to reveal yet, Jorge Masvidal, owner of the “BMF” belt, has offered to “save” the event.

“On April 18 I am free. #resurection “.

Masvidal is currently in the best stage of his career with the UFC by recording three fights in a row won by completion (2 KO, 1 TKO).

Despite the UFC 249 undercard being fully filled, new additions are still being considered, so it is understood that Masvidal is suggesting his return to 155lbs to fight Ferguson.

‘Gamebred’ competed in the UFC as a Lightweight between 2012 and 2015, accumulating a record 5 – 2.

Although the plans were to guide a starting fight between Masvidal and the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, for International Fight Week, the member of ATT He mentioned that for the right money he is willing to return to 155 pounds.