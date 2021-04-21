Jorge Masvidal is unafraid of Kamaru Usman’s knockout power and claims to be ready for rematch at UFC 261

Cuban Jorge Masvidal is not concerned with the strength of Kamaru usman prior to UFC 261. Both fighters meet again this Saturday, and they already met in July of last year, when the Nigerian retained his belt after winning by unanimous decision.

Now close to the rematch “Gamebred” he claims not to fear the power of his rival’s knockout.

“I certainly learned a few things from the first match to prepare for the rematch. The first thing is that he doesn’t hit hard. He is one of the fighters with the softest blow in front ”, he claimed Masvidal in the Countdown prior to the event, which is published on the account of Youtube of the organization.

About the combat, the American revealed that he is ready to face it and spoke about his differences in the combat against Usman.

“God did not bless him with that manhood where he can eliminate another man with his fists. It must be shit to live with. The game is between the two of us, but mine is much better. I mean, the ability to fight pain and fatigue. This guy is not a bad person ”, concluded the challenger to the belt.