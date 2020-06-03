Jorge Masvidal He hasn’t seen action in the octagon since he beat Nate Diaz and was crowned champion of “BMF”At UFC 244 in November past.

After an incredible year, with three victories by KO / TKO front Darren Till, Ben askren and Nate Diaz. The Cuban currently has no scheduled combat.

Gamebred He was in negotiations to fight for the welterweight belt. But recently, there has been talk of a potential rematch with Nate Diaz.

After various rumors and questions from fans, nothing has materialized for the welterweight.

George used your account Twitter to talk about your frustrations.

Shouldn’t be this hard to get a deal done #fuckery – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 3, 2020

“It shouldn’t be that difficult to reach an agreement. F – kery ”, wrote Masvidal on the social network.

When a fan suggested to Gamebred go with Ali Abdelaziz as his manager, the representative of the Cuban Abe Kawa replied with the following message.

I keep trying to get him to go to him. He just can’t see himself as a true #american being in business with that type of guy. Stay on him though !! – Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) June 3, 2020

“I keep trying to get him to go with him. You can’t see yourself as a true American being in business with that type of man. But keep on with it ”, Kawa answered.

Near Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz, another fight could arise for Masvidal with his ex friend Colby Covington.

The former interim welterweight champion shared his desire to deal with Gamebreed last week.

“It would definitely be the angle of friends turned enemies with” Journeyman “,” Street Judas “, Jorge Masvidal. Jorge cannot read, he cannot write, he cannot spell and he definitely cannot fight ”, said Covington to James Lynch of The Score. “What happens? Why don’t you want to fight Usman? Why is he holding on? Why are you scared? Maybe something is happening that we don’t know. ”