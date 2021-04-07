Jorge Masvidal hopes to perform trilogy with Kamaru Usman, in case of winning at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal

With the rematch in front Kamaru usman In UFC 261 already defined, Jorge Masvidal thinks about the trilogy in front of the welterweight champion, “Gamebred” He was confident in winning the rematch and stated that the third fight will be inevitable.

The statements were made in an interview with ESPN.

“When I win the rematch, we will definitely go for the trilogy. I am not going to go down in history drawing a tie with this individual. That just isn’t going to happen ”, declared Masvidal.

Asked about what is expected to be different in the second match, Jorge The fact of having time to calmly cut weight answered, which will be a determining factor. In the first fight, Masvidal replaced Gilbert Burns, the original rival of Usman, with only six days notice.

“I am not going to need to cut 20 kilos in six days. Now, I only need to lose seven or eight, to get to 77 kg, so it’s a completely different cut. That will be the determining factor, I think ”, the challenger concluded.

The rematch between Kamaru usman and Jorge Masvidal, will be the star of UFC 261, for him April 24. It will be a rematch of the first match in UFC 251. In the fight, the Nigerian retained the belt after winning by unanimous decision.

With a record of 35 wins and 14 losses, Jorge Masvidal it is in the fourth position of the ranking. The 33-year-old Cuban will seek to recover from the defeat of the first fight between the two. His last victory was against Nate diaz, in UFC 244. The fight was valid for the belt BMF.

Current division leader, Kamaru usman will seek to continue his reign, which began in March of 2019. With a record of 18-1, the Nigerian is undefeated in his passage through the Octagon. Usman has outstanding victories against Rafael Dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington and Demian Maia.