Jorge Masvidal contradicts Dana White: “Burns or Thompson”

Dana White has said that Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards is the fight to be made. It certainly makes sense to find the new contender for the UFC welterweight world championship. Although in this sense it would be one more option for “Rocky” than for “Gamebred.” This has just fallen into a new starting opportunity and may need more than one victory to have another. On the other hand, being the star that it is, it may not.

However, Masvidal has another idea about his next fight. While speaking to the media during the promotion of UFC 264, the BMF Champion announced who he wants to face now: «I would definitely like to fight the winner of Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson«. He also has a prediction for this match, for who could be his rival of the two: “If Gilbert overdoes it, I think I can see Thompson finishing it.”

Either one would be a good match. Let’s remember that Jorge Masvidal against Stephen Thompson happened once; The two met on November 4, 2017 at UFC 217, with the “Wonderboy” winning by unanimous decision.. It would also be necessary to see if this or “Durinho” are interested in this confrontation or rather prefer a chance for the championship. Although in reality the fight does not have this stipulation officially.

