UFC you will have more time than planned to organize, or reorganize, the 249 edition of your PPV after its cancellation by April 18. I wish this was worth to put together again Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson, they will think a lot. Unfortunately this is impossible due to Ramadan. In all likelihood, “El Cucuy” will fight soon, but the World Lightweight Champion won’t do it until September.

Jorge Masvidal at UFC 249?

In this case, we do not have more information about either of them, but we do have information about a title fight that could have been part of the show, while we wonder if there is still time to do so. Why Jorge Masvidal told BT Sport that there was an agreement on the table to face Kamaru Usman for the World Welterweight Championship.

“There was an agreement on the table, but when we reached a deal, the economic situation was not what we wanted. They did not want to pay the money that I asked for. I wanted them to compensate me for the risk I was taking, but they were not willing to do it. “

On the other hand, the “Gamebred” does not rule out retake said agreement later.