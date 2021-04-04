Jorge Masvidal answers Ben Askren’s “I made you famous”

| Image: Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG

Jorge Masvidal (35–14) is a UFC star. A real star. This status has in fact earned him another shot at the UFC Welterweight World Championship at UFC 261. Because in his last fight he was defeated by the same champion, Kamaru Usman (18–1), by unanimous decision. There was no reason for the “Gamebred” to receive another title match beyond the great attraction that it is for the fans and therefore for the company.

Jorge Masvidal answers Ben Askren

This status began to have Masvidal when he knocked out spectacularly to Darren Till (18-3-1) in March 2019 and consolidated when he achieved the fastest KO in history of a spectacular knee to Ben Askren (19-2) in July of that same year. His achievement of the BMF Championship by beating Nate Diaz (20-12) in November also 2019 it was only a reaffirmation of his position. And recently Askren himself spoke like this about what happened:

«I have contained myself for two years, but let’s be honest, Jorge. You hit the luckiest knee of your life and made you famous. You are welcome. You lost 50–43 to Usman and will most likely do it again next month. Get lost, loser.

Since then we were waiting Jorge Masvidal’s answer (via Twitter):

Just like when you told the whole world I was afraid to fight you and I went on to withdraw your ass in 5 seconds stfu. Now I’m going to fight the world champion so stfu x2 #andnew – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 1, 2021

«Like when you told the world that I was afraid to fight with you and I took you away in five seconds, so shut up. Now I’m going to fight the world champion, so shut up again. #ynew ».

«Hard work + preparation = luck. #ynew ».