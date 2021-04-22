Jorge Masvidal Announces Gamebred Fighting Championship, His Own Bare Knuckle Organization

Cuban Jorge Masvidal advertised in his Instagram to launch his own organization of Bare Knuckle. The welterweight and the urban singer Anuel AA will be the promoters.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago better known as Anuel AA, is a rapper from Puerto Rico which is considered one of the pioneers of the Trap in Spanish.

Masvidal indicated that the organization will be called Gamebred Fighting Championship. And the debut event will be in Miami on Friday June 25th.

Masvidal will have his rematch at UFC 261 in front Kamaru usman for the welterweight belt. The event will take place this Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Jacksonville, Florida.