Jorge Martín travels to Barcelona to be operated

04/18/2021

Act. At 12:38 CEST

Jorge Martin (Ducati), who suffered a hard fall in the third free practice sessions of the Portuguese Grand Prix, travels to Barcelona this Sunday to undergo surgery for his fractures in his right hand and foot.

The Madrid rider has completed 24 hours of observation at the Faro hospital (Portugal), where he was transferred from the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, before being discharged throughout Sunday to travel to Barcelona. metacarpus of the right hand and medial malleolus of the right foot.

The MotoGP rookie, who at the Doha Grand Prix signed a historic pole and was third on the podium, hit the gravel at Turn 7 at Portimao during the third free practice session on Saturday; he was left face down, with the motorcycle destroyed, and was evacuated on a stretcher to the circuit medical center.

Later, he was transferred to Faro and was declared ‘unfit’ to compete in the race this Sunday. From the hospital Martin he wanted to reassure the fans. “It’s not my best day, you can believe me! A lot of pain, but I’m ‘Martinator’. See you soon,” he wrote on the social network Twitter next to a photograph in the hospital bed.