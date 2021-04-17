Jorge Martín suffers a serious accident and is evacuated by helicopter with head trauma

Jorge Martin has had to be evacuated by helicopter to the Faro hospital after suffering a serious accident during the third free practice of the Portuguese GP of MotoGP.

The pilot of Ducati, who was contesting his third race in the highest category he has just arrived, suffers head injury, multiple trauma, and fractured hand and foot, as confirmed by Dr. Ángel Charte, medical officer of the championship.

Martin lost control of his Ducati Desmocedici GP21 when there were five minutes to go to the end of the session at the Portimao track. As soon as he stepped on the gravel he began to give several turns of the bell and the violence of the impacts against the ground made us fear the worst.

He was immediately assisted by the circuit doctors, who confirmed that he was conscious and stable enough to take him to the medical center. There lost consciousness for a few moments, has confirmed Dr. Charte, who qualifies his prognosis as “reserved but not serious”. “He is well, conscious, oriented and stable,” said the doctor, who decided that he should be evacuated to the Faro hospital by helicopter to do a complete scan and determine all the injuries he suffers.