Jorge Martín achieves his first pole in MotoGP in his second Grand Prix

Jorge Martin has come to MotoGP to leave his mark. And he has achieved it in his second Grand Prix in the premier class. After signing his own video game outing at the Qatar GP, the Madrid rider from the Pramac Racing team has placed his name at the top of the times table of the MotGP Doha GP standings. With a final time of 1: 53.106, Jorge Martín has achieved his first pole in the queen class after beating his teammate Johann Zarco by a tenth and a half. Behind the two Pramac riders was Maverick Viñales with the Yamaha M1.

Many proper names and only two tickets for Q2. Q1 began with the same script as always. With everything, Luca Marini emerged as one of the ‘outsiders’ capable of finishing in the top two, always with Álex Márquez as a necessary collaborator. However, neither the Italian rider nor the Spanish LCR Honda rider managed to sign a time to be among the two best. Joan Mir as the only driver capable of shooting in 1:53 he ended up at the top of the times table, with a ticket to Q2. The other ticket was for Miguel Oliveira, after beating Marini by eight thousandths.

Johann Zarco has stayed one tenth and a half of the time of his teammate Jorge Martín.

With Joar Mir and Miguel Oliveira among the twelve best drivers, Q2 started in Losail. A second qualifying session in which the Ducati vs. Yamaha seen during the Qatar GP was repeated. In fact, Maverick Viñales gave the first blow on the table by signing a time of 1: 53.267. However, the current MotoGP leader did not count on the final offense of the Pramac Racing riders. First Johann Zarco surpassed Viñales by four thousandths, although Jorge Martín took pole position after signing a time of 1: 53.106 in the last moments of the session.

With the first row of the grid formed by Martín, Zarco and Viñales, Australian Jack Miller had to settle for fourth place, all after ultimately beating the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo. The alternation between the Ducati and Yamaha riders was completed by Pecco Bagnaia with his sixth position. For its part, Aleix Espargaró finished in seventh place and will head a third row of the grid in which Álex Rins and champion Joan Mir will be. Behind the two Suzuki riders will Franco Morbidelli, Stefan Bradl with the only Honda present in Q2 and Miguel Oliveira.

Qualifying results (Q2) of the 2021 MotoGP Doha GP

P.Nº.RiderCountryTeamMotoKm / hTime189Jorge MartínSPAPramac RacingDucati349.51’53.10625Johann ZarcoFRAPramac RacingDucati346.1 + 0.157312Maverick ViñalesSPAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha336.4 + 0.161443Jack MillerAUSDucati TeamDucati341.7 + 0.197520Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha336.4 + 0.363663Francesco BagnaiaITADucati TeamDucati339.6 + 0.548741Aleix EspargaróSPAAprilia GresiniAprilia337.5 + 0.599842Álex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki 336.4 + 0.639936 Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki332.3 + 0.6791021Franco MorbidelliITAYamaha SRTYamaha329.2 + 0.688116Stefan Bradl

GERRepsol Honda

Honda 342.8 + 1.1181288 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM

KTM337.5 + 1.990