Jorge Luis Vivas loses and leaves Tokyo 2020

Jorge Luis Vivas faced Britain’s Benjamin Whittaker in his first match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. His rival qualified for the jousts after beating Romanian Paul-Andrei Aradoair and crotata Luka Plantic in the Pre-Olympic and is number one in his country in the light heavyweight category.

He was a difficult opponent for Rivas. His movements throughout the ring and the precision of his blows meant that Vivas had to face the fight with intelligence and prudence. In the first round, the Colombian tried to surprise with the right and be very agile to avoid Whittaker’s blows. However, three of the Thursdays voted 10 and only two 9 for the British.

In the second round, Vivas tried to land a blow that gave him confidence and reversed the judges’ decision, but the movements of the rival, taller than him, prevented him and only one of the referees gave the Colombian 10 points.

In the third and final round, Vivas again suffered the agility of the British and Despite his initiative he was again down in the judges’ rating, he lost the fight and was eliminated from Tokyo 2020.

Who is Jorge Luis Vivas?

Jorge Luis Vivas classified Tokyo by ranking when the pre-Olympics were canceled due to the pandemic and he has been part of the Colombian team for several years. He was born 33 years ago in Turbo, Antioquia where he forged his career as a boxer since he was 14 years old and in 2009 he began his process with the Colombian National Team.

He has been champion of the Bolivarian Games in 2013 and silver in the South American Games Santiago 2014, in the Central American and Caribbean Games Veracruz 2014 and in the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, the year in which he qualified for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Although he was a favorite for a medal, Vivas lost in Brazil to Cameroonian Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue. After the defeat, the Colombian wanted to leave boxing, however, He continued training and now awaits a new challenge in his sports career.

