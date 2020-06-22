The Balearic wants to return to the circuits to become world champion again. That is why, after the renovations of Maverick Viñales and of Fabio Quartararo with Yahama, a team with which he currently works as a test pilot; and of Alex Rins and of Joan Mir with Suzuki, Jorge Lorenzo has been offered to Ducati.

According to Sky Sport, the pilot of 33 years has personally transferred the following message to Gigi Dall’Igna: “I’m fine. Give me a bike, we can still win together » Speedweek, for his part, states that Albert Valera, Jorge Lorenzo’s agent, is already negotiating with him and Paolo Ciabatti the conditions of the Majorcan’s new contract with Ducati. However, for it to be initialed, it is necessary that Andrea Dovizioso do not renew. Everything seems to indicate that this will not be the case since the Italian will not accept a new salary reduction, which is why he seriously considers the option of retiring.

« There is a possibility that Lorenzo will return to Ducati. They should renew Dovizioso, but if there is no agreement they can think of Jorge’s return. Lorenzo did not retire last year in Valencia, I am convinced of it because he cannot leave the World Cup in that way« Alberto Vergani, agent of Petrucci.

The salary must be lowered to return

Jorge Lorenzo wants to abandon his retirement and return to compete, so much so that he is willing to considerably lower the profile of 12 millions euros that he received in his previous stage at Ducati. The only thing he asks to return is a competitive motorcycle: “If someone calls me, I would be willing to return to MotoGP to win the World Cup. » Interestingly, Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati recently argued that Jorge Lorenzo He left the team in 2018, fundamentally, for financial reasons.