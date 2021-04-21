Jorge Lorenzo is enraged by a practical joke

04/21/2021

On at 4:51 PM CEST

“He has been a five-time world champion in motorcycling, and from today he will also have self-control.” This is how they present in the Italian satirical program of ‘Le Iene’ (The Hyenas) the practical joke they have played on Jorge Lorenzo, with the collaboration of his close friend Luca rosiello. The program in its day was already primed with Marc Márquez after the confrontation of Valentino rossi with the Repsol Honda rider at Sepang 2015 and that cost ‘il dottore’ his tenth crown. So the family Marquez He did not take at all well the joke of doubtful taste of ‘Le Iene’, which appeared at his house in Cervera.

This time the ‘victim’ has been Lorenzo and the alleged theft of his Lamborghini personalized, valued at almost one million euros. The Balearic, who apparently was preparing the sale of the car, took it to the workshop and from there began a bizarre story in whiche Niccolò Torielli with the complicity of Rosiello made him believe someone had stolen his car to impress a girl. Lorenzo, beside himself, launched himself in pursuit and arrived at the hotel where the couple who had taken their luxurious car was allegedly staying.

The sequence is not wasted.

. @ Lorenzo99 has not been imprisoned benissimo that qualcuno goes in turn with his Lambo! Per fortuna l’ha fermato @NiccoloTorielli #LeIenehttps: //t.co/fXyesNqQc9 – Le Iene (@redazioneiene) April 20, 2021

