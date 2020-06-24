Chilean actor Jorge López, who has been romantically linked to Danna Paola, dedicated a fun post to the singer for her 25th birthday.

June 24, 2020

The Chilean Jorge López, whom rumors place as a possible non-formal partner of the Mexican singer Danna Paola, She has dedicated a fun post on Instagram to celebrate the artist’s 25th anniversary.

In a carousel of images, both are seen posing amusingly in several photos and a video that will make you die of laughter.

In the short, Danna Paola He complains that the desert location arena where he is found gets into his feet and wonders if there is no taxi service like Uber, while Jorge López laughs nonstop.

Jorge López is a co-star of Danna Paola in the Netflix series Elite where she plays her stepbrother. But in real life, it seems like they are little more than friends.

She herself has admitted that Jorge López is, for her, a brother, husband and friend, although it was never known, at least until now, if they have had a relationship.