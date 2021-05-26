Jorge Linares tries to regain the WBC lightweight world title

On Saturday 29 against the champion Devin Haney

In a crucial fight in his career, Venezuelan Jorge “Niño de Oro” Linares will try to return to the Lightweight throne when this Saturday, at the Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, he will face the undefeated WBC champion Devin Haney, who is unbeaten in 25 fights with 15 KOs, and defends for the second time the title that he won by defeating the Dominican Alfredo Santiago on November 9, 2019, and later defends him with a decision victory over the Cuban veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa, a fight in which he was daunted by the ability of the Antillean. Linares reappears after knocking out Mexican stripper Carlos Morales on February 14, 2020.

Strengths and weaknesses

Comparing one and the other in their skills and experiences, Haney’s youth stands out, 22 years out of the Venezuelan’s veteran who has 35; the stature of both is 1.73 cm, although in scope the champion exceeds the Venezuelan 1.80 by 1.75 cm, both are quite technical boxers with a very acceptable punch. Haney has 15 knockouts in 25 wins while Linares exhibits 29 Kos. in 47 fights; the advantage in experience in favor of the Creole is evident. But there is a detail that clouds the Barinese and that is that his five defeats have been by Ko, although it should be noted that his winners include former world champions or highly classified fighters

On that list are the Mexicans: Juan Carlos Salgado, Antonio De Marco, Héctor “Yeyo” Thonson, and Pablo Cesar Cano; the other was the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko; But Linares has a great endorsement is that he has won a crown in three different divisions: Pluma, Ligero Jr. and Ligero; The feather crown was obtained by knocking out Mexican Oscar “Chololo” Larios in 10 rounds, the Jr. Lightweight scepter won it with a Ko in 5 rounds over the Panamanian Whyber García, the WBC Lightweight captured it by dispatching the Mexican Francisco Javier Prieto in 4 rounds, while the Lightweight crown endorsed by the WBA was won by unanimous decision over the Englishman Anthony Crolla.

Champion Haney with his 15 knockouts in 25 wins shows us that, although he has some power, he is not a knockout knocker in the style of his colleagues Teofimó Lopéz, Ryan García or Gervonta Deivis. We could say that if he could not knock out 10 medium-quality fighters, it is quite unlikely that he will do so with the Venezuelan Linares; Haney then, is a good coach up to a certain level, he is a striker with some skill and his knockout power is acceptable but not superlative. We see it difficult for a fighter with only qualifications between fair and good to be superior to a Linares who rises to 100%.

What will happen?

According to information from Team Linares, he is in excellent condition and his strength is impressive. It is to be assumed that Haney is also at the top of his conditions and that he will come to defend his title.However, given things, we think that Haney has the advantage of youth but that if Linares enters the ring in his best form, he can calmly surprise. This Saturday we will see.