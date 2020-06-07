After what was an extraordinary first year in charge, Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus has his eyes firmly set on landing the one that got away.

Jesus, who signed a one-year extension with the Rubro-Negro on Tuesday, has brought the the Copa Libertadores, Brasileirão, Supercopa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana, and Taça Guanabara back to the Maracanã since taking charge last June.

The only trophy they failed to land was the FIFA Club World Cup, with Liverpool striking in extra time to pip the Mengão in the final in Qatar last December.

And Jesus has not forgotten the sour taste of that defeat.

“This club is trying to be not only the biggest and biggest in Brazil, but also across borders,” the 65-year-old told Fla TV (via Gazeta Esportiva).

“Our conviction is exactly the same as we had last year, and if possible, put the icing on the cake, which got stuck in the throat, which was to be world champion.

“We will work to be able to be in the final of the Club World Cup, which was one of the goals that we did not achieve.

“But we believe that we can be there. For that, obviously, we need to win the [Copa] Liberators again. ”

Unsurprisingly, the Portugal native has an incredible record since taking the Flamengo job last summer.

In 51 games in charge, his side have notched 38 wins, nine draws and suffered only four defeats.