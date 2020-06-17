Vázquez has gotten wet again on politics. On this occasion, Telecinco’s face has given his face for Fernando Grande-Marlaska, current interior minister, after the controversy in which he was involved in the removal of the colonel Diego Perez de los Cobos. « In all this history in which he is immersed, I go with him, » says Vázquez. « He must have screwed up something, but after seeing who put him down on a donkey, I can’t help but show him my full support. Because the others are, quite simply, horrendous. Infamous. Inept. Faltons. Rude. Cheats. Manipulators, « says the presenter on his blog.