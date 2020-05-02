The presenter of ‘Save me’, Jorge Javier Vázquez, has become one of the protagonists of the conference on social networks due to the anger of one of his collaborators, Antonio Montero at the cost of the “Vox speeches” and the journalist scandal Alfonso Merlos, caught with a half-naked woman in his house who was not his then official partner, Marta Lopez.

The catch to Merlos has given and continues to give a lot to talk about in the pink chronicle programs, which have found a vein in the history of Alfonso Merlos, Alexia Rivas and Marta López. In ‘Sálvame’ they have dedicated their afternoon to the matter and one of the collaborators of the program, Antonio Montero has come to the defense of Merlos, claiming that his private life has come to light because he is a journalist who is critical of the government in managing of the coronavirus crisis.

Montero’s words have unleashed the anger of Jorge Javier Vázquez, who has hounded the collaborator, who has prevented him from taking the floor again. “I’m sick of it saying: this one has done wrong, and you go out: and this one more, and this one more. What does it have to do here Pablo Iglesias? What did he put on aunt? It is that really … “. When Montero asked to speak, the presenter has interrupted him again.” No, I am not going to let you talk to talk nonsense. “

“This program is about reds and fags. Period. Whoever does not want to see it does not see it. Reds and fags is what is in this program,” said Jorge Javier.

His words did not take long to unleash the reactions on social networks, where the matter has become one of the most commented trends:

Jorge Javier Vázquez does not rest and continues to destroy the fachery from his media trench. FORWARD COMMANDER pic.twitter.com/jjWwTRcDE9 – Jules (@CensoredJules) April 27, 2020

I was planning to study this afternoon. But it turns out that Jorge Javier has released a program for reds and fags. And I had to wear it, of course. – Hugo Martínez Abarca (@hugomabarca) April 27, 2020

BRUTAL Jorge Javier Vázquez. BRU-TAL pic.twitter.com/nbPpCNhIWG – Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) April 27, 2020

Jorge Javier Vázquez deserves the applause of the Democrats. Thus the hate speech of the extreme right is cornered.

End with this sentence:

“This program is for Reds and Fags.” Icpic.twitter.com / bFH8entIRI – Manuel J Arias ✊️ (@manueljarias) April 27, 2020

Jorge Javier 2 – Ferreras 0 https://t.co/VwmeKTXQOG – Thursday (@eljueves) April 27, 2020

We are reaching total delirium .. While the “conventional press” is dedicated to Whitening, Jorge Javier Vazquez turned into a scourge of FachaTroll .. Go back to Tal Antonio Montero .. “This is VoX gentlemen this is VOX ..”

More reason than a santopic.twitter.com/pIq8QfWutl – SayonaraBaby (@ Sayo_cab75) April 27, 2020

Get up from your nap, turn on the TV and hear Jorge Javier Vázquez shout: this program is about reds and fags and whoever doesn’t want to see it … while pointing to one of his collaborators as a Vox voter. This only improves … – Pedro Blanco (@pedroblancoa) April 27, 2020

Jorge Javier Vazquez to Antonio Montero (VOTER OF V🤮)

“I’m sick of fucking VOX speeches. Not here, that’s fine” Icpic.twitter.com / HdCYk8Pcgb – Luis Romero (@ orto1941) April 27, 2020

Jorge Javier Vázquez to Antonio Montero: “I’m fucking sick of the VOX speech. Not here, enough is enough, to take it up the ass.” There comes a time when you have to answer like this. With these people you can not debate rightly pic.twitter.com / t4skqBNEsD #WeAreGetting – Ibon Perez (@ibonpereztv) April 27, 2020

