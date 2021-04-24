Jorge Javier Vázquez supports Ángel Gabilondo at a rally in Vallecas

Jorge Javier Vázquez supports Ángel Gabilondo at a PSOE rally in Vallecas (Madrid). (Photo: EFE)

“There is no possible equidistance. Either democracy or fascism. I vote for Gabilondo ”, wrote Jorge Javier Vázquez, presenter of Sálvame y Sábado Deluxe (Telecinco), after attending in person the rally held by the PSOE in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas for the campaign for the May 4 elections .

The presenter came with a red mask in which the PSOE campaign slogan could be read, “do it for Madrid”, and posed with Ángel Gabilondo before the event.

In fact, Vázquez has accompanied Gabilondo, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and Adriana Lastra, spokesperson for the PSOE in Congress, at the entrance to the event.

The presenter, who has never hidden his preference for the PSOE, received applause from those present at the start of the rally in gratitude for supporting the socialist candidate.

