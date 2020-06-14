Jorge Javier Vázquez has never hidden his political profile, acknowledging on several occasions that he is a faithful PSOE voter. However, in recent months and because of the polarized debates surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the presenter of Sálvame has become the voice that many left-wing voters wanted to hear on television. Now He assures that he is « very happy » that this crisis has caught the PSOE and Podemos in the government, a coalition that endorses « totally », and not the parties of the right.

Jorge Javier Vázquez, very critical of Isabel Díaz Ayuso

In an interview to the Cadena Ser program ‘Buenismo bien’, Jorge Javier has harshly criticized Isabel Díaz Ayuso, current president of the Community of Madrid. All as a result of his latest initiative, which involves paying tribute to the restrooms with a charitable bullfight. « I have read that she is crazy for the bulls to return to the autumn fair and she plans to organize a charity run for the restrooms on October 12. This nor Franco. Do you really think for the toilets the grand prize is a bullfight? I find it very dangerous because we are getting used to a level that will later take a huge toll on us «

The presenter has also regretted the PP pact with Citizens and VOX to achieve the presidency of the community. « When he says that Vox cannot be called fascists, it seems to me that he is laughing at all of us. Girl, you are in the Madrid community with fascists and you have to know. What you can’t pretend is to put makeup on it. You have decided to govern with fascists and you have to assume your responsibility, « he claimed.

« Paying taxes is normal »

Jorge Javier has not hidden when it comes to positioning himself in favor of the Minimum Vital Income, a benefit aimed at preventing the risk of poverty and social exclusion. « How can I not pay taxes? It is normal, and we upload them. Maintaining a country with a good education, health and good services costs money. We think that all this is free and no, you have to pay it. I really like Spain, but a good country is about taking care of it. You have to help the person who has gone wrong. It would be immoral from me that I have worked through the entire pandemic and that I have not been affected by the fact that I went through this economic crisis on tiptoe. I will have to help all of us get ahead. That is true patriotism and not that a few get ahead at the expense of the usual« he has defended.

In closing, the host of ‘The Strong House’ has released a message to the right of this country. « The right thinks that power belongs to them by divine science and not. Here the people vote and they have wanted this government. The others will have to put up with it. When they call it ‘illegitimate government’ and ‘coup plotters’ it seems that they are usurping power. And not. This country has changed, what happens is that they don’t realize« has settled.