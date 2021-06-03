Jorge Javier Vázquez responds to those who remind him that he is rich and on the left

Jorge Javier Vázquez on Telecinco. (Photo: GTRES)

The popular presenter of Sálvame, Jorge Javier Vázquez, has used the column he has in Lecturas magazine to respond to all those who criticize him for his high economic power and his well-known left-wing political ideology.

Vázquez has referred to the words of the writer Ana Iris Simón and has assured that he does not share with her that his parents live better than him. “I live infinitely better than my parents, but I cannot say it very high because I run the risk of being reminded that I am red,” he assured.

“I have a house with a garden and a swimming pool, I like seafood, from time to time I have caviar and I don’t disgust Dom Pérignon in any way. Bad ”, he continued.

The presenter has commented that it seems that those on the left only have the right to live in crowded apartments in dormitory cities, eat vegetables and potatoes and hydrate with cardboard calimocho.

“And it is not that. As Cantinflas used to say: ‘I don’t want there to be no rich people. What I want is that there are no poor people, ‘”he added.

In addition, the presenter has confessed that he is “unable to go shopping alone in the ‘gourmet’ section of hypermarkets”: “I am afraid that someone will reproach me if I buy a good can of cockles, which is not typical of reds. So since P. comes with me, I’m going to take the opportunity to buy good cans at cascoporro ”.

