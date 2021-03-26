Jorge Javier Vázquez, part of the second installment of Rocío Carrasco’s documentary

The documentary series Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, which Telecinco premiered last Sunday, March 21, has convulsed the world of the pink press and generated opinions for and against of the overwhelming statements by Rocío Carrasco about what he has experienced during the last 25 years of his life.

Jorge Javier Vazquez He was in charge of presenting the docuseries and moderating a debate attended by renowned collaborators of the chain such as Lydia Lozano, Belén Esteban or the journalist Paloma García-Pelayo, among others. However, Mediaset has already announced that there will be changes for this Sunday’s broadcast.

As announced by Mediaset España, the channel’s star presenter will not present the second installment which airs this Sunday, in which episodes 2 and 3 will be seen – last Sunday episodes 0 and 1 were broadcast.

In its place will be Carlota Corredera, one of the presenters of Save me, who will be in charge of the second special.

Mediaset has not indicated the reasons for which Jorge Javier Vázquez will not present this Sunday, although it could be due to the Easter holidays, points out El Confidencial. It is also unknown if it will return for the third installment scheduled to air on Sunday, April 4.