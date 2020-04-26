More than two and a half million viewers watch Save Me every afternoon since the confinement began. It’s almost a million more viewers than the show’s average before the state of alarm. The Thursday Survivors gala brought together 3,815,000 viewers on April 2, one million more than before confinement. Jorge Javier Vázquez (Badalona, ​​49 years old) continues to lead spaces that have remained a lifeline for those seeking a certain escapism from reality.

Question. What is your routine these days?

Answer. Since I’m going to work, not much has changed. What is strange is the way to work. Then come to television, a place where you are used to continuously seeing so many people … Now we are very few. And the absence of public in the programs. It gives you the feeling that nobody is seeing you, but it is when more people are watching us.

P. Is Save me an essential activity in the alarm state?

R. There are the millions of people who connect every afternoon to see us for five hours. I feel unable from my position, much more privileged compared to the rest of the population, to go out every afternoon and be bombarded with negative news … It does not seem logical to me that those people who come to watch an entertainment program introduce more anxiety and more fears When you put Save Me, you know what you’re going to see.

P. The outreach work of the coronavirus program has been praised. It surprised him?

R. I trust a lot in the team that makes the program. They have been right with the people they are taking to talk about it. Without neglecting what is happening, which is tremendous, there are reasons to hold on to know that you can fight against it.

P. Didn’t you consider confining yourself too?

R. I have not considered it, because if I have the option to work, I prefer to work than to be at home. I do not know if it has been a measure of self-protection to deal with this situation. Going to work has given me life right now.

P. Can you disconnect from the news blitz?

R. I had been thinking for a while that we read a lot but we are poorly informed, and with this situation we are reaching limits that sometimes even attack me. A very deep division is being promoted. Apart from the health crisis, the country is more divided than ever. On that we will have to ask for responsibilities.

P. Isn’t it one of those who believe that everything will turn out well and we will come out of this more reinforced?

R. I was very optimistic at first. As the days have passed you realize that the return to reality is going to be much more complicated. What worries me the most is the uncertainty, not knowing when this is going to end. This situation has exposed how vulnerable we are.

P. How do you see the politicians?

R. I do not understand anything. When the number of deaths begin to be blamed, it seems to me a lack of respect for the dead and their families … I do not understand how they can hold on to such tremendous things to start a fight. That also makes that message of division permeate the population. I am a leftist voter but after some comment I made, not praising, but not criticizing the government, I started receiving terrible messages, I had to block people by WhatsApp … From then on I decided not to make any kind of comment, because I also believed that people who watch Save Me and want to entertain themselves didn’t have to bother with any comments I made. Right now my work has to be as aseptic as possible.

