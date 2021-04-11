Jorge Javier Vázquez criticizes Telecinco for the excessive coverage of Rocío Carrasco

The documentary on the life of Rocío Carrasco entitled Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive has nurtured from the beginning numerous programs and discussions on sets of Telecinco as a result of the repercussion generated by the harsh testimony that Rocío Jurado’s daughter recounts. Jorge Javier Vázquez has referred to this excessive coverage in Saturday Deluxe.

At a certain point, the presenter stopped the debate to launch a reflection to the audience: “Now I’m going to get on top of the director and all of Mediaset with what I’m going to say, “he advanced.

“I think we debated too much and there are things that have no debate. The very dynamics of this chain what makes us debate and give opinions continuously and I believe that there are many occasions in which there is no debate “, has recognized Jorge Javier Vázquez.

In his opinion, “so much debate and so much opinion leads to absolutely nothing. We cannot spend 24 hours talking about Rocío Carrasco because in the end it produces the rejection effect“, has manifested.

In this sense, Jorge Javier Vázquez has admitted that “evidently” they continuously debate on this matter “because gives us good audience data And this is a commercial network and for that we do television.

However, by falling into this dynamic “in the end we are going to end up catching mania to the little girl. At the end you see her cry and you say: ‘again?’ But we probably also have responsibility for that, to abuse “, criticized Jorge Javier, an opinion in which the collaborators on set have also agreed.