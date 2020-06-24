Jorge Javier Vázquez continues to monopolize the media spotlight after his enormous quarrel with Belén Esteban in ‘Saturday deluxe‘. Digging deeper into the political debate, the presenter dispatched himself, once again, against VOX, calling the far-right party « pure fascism. »

Santiago Abascal, against Jorge Javier Vázquez

« In this program, When I am, I will not consent And, of course, it seems terrible to me that in other television programs these types of journalists and journalists are given wings. I find it terrible. It seems to me that they should not be given a voice. How can I give voice to a party that insults me? You are confusing freedom with giving fascism wings« he claimed on Tuesday June 23 in ‘Save me’.

In his opinion, the party led by Santiago Abascal « is pure fascism« and, therefore, it will try » by all means that they never have a voice in this program, and I think it is a mistake for television programs to invite journalists and supporters who support them. It seems to me a huge mistake. It is as if there were the phalanx and parties that supported the dictatorship« Vazquez reflected vehemently.

Abascal responds

Santiago Abascal, president of VOX since 2014, has responded to Vázquez’s speech through social networks. « I present to you the authentic Kim Jong Vázquez (in democratic ethics and aesthetics), which is dedicated to demonizing and hysterically insulting 4 million Spaniards from Telecinco and paving the way for violence against them. We will not allow you, progressive millionaire« , he has branded the presenter.