The soap opera by Alfonso Merlos, Marta López and Alexia Rivas has acquired a new dimension beyond couple disloyalty. On the afternoon of Monday, April 27, ‘Save me’, with the presence of López, questioned the attitude of Merlos in his speech against those who skip confinement when since the state of alarm was decreed he has lived in two different homes and with two different women, as Marta has reported.

While his ex-partner assumes his share of guilt and reveals that he has skipped the confinement, tertullians from the Telecinco afternoon show condemned Alfonso’s words in ‘The Ana Rosa program’, assuring that he has not skipped it: “I go from my house to work and from work to my house” are the textual words that he has said to Ana Rosa Quintana.

“Vox’s speech here, no, I’m very sorry. You can debate what you want, but speeches and shit, no. It is the same bill that would be passed on to the Pope if he is found to be p ****”

“There are penalties of up to 30,000 euros and in view of what it is and what it preaches, the fine to Alfonso Merlos should be exemplary,” asked Kiko Matamoros, being seconded by Miguel Frigenti who stressed that Merlos has somehow blamed Marta and Alexia for skipping the confinement, as if it were not the case with him.. At that time the journalist Antonio Montero has jumped to defend him: “What can we not do if we have Pablo Iglesias with a chalet …? The right we can not put the horns? If we have a Prime Minister who says one thing and then does what he wants … “.

Jorge Javier Vázquez, hearing these words, Has exploded Against his collaborator: “Vox’s speech here, no, I’m very sorry. You can debate what you want, but the speeches and shit, no. It is the same bill that would be passed on to the Pope if he is found to be fucking. Don’t touch my nose with fucking Vox speeches. Man, take the ass now. At least if you skip it, you shut up, but you can’t be telling society what it has to do and from inside the door … people want responsibilities and they are asking a man who asks others. ”

Jorge Javier ending the facha speech on television. #MerlosPlace pic.twitter.com/gbC9x9f4Wa – Look at you (@fijatetu_erestu) April 27, 2020

“This program is about reds and fags. Whoever doesn’t want to see it, don’t watch it”

Montero defended then that Merlos has not asked anyone for responsibility, an affirmation that made Vázquez to light up more: “I was talking about the state of alarm where Auntie comes out in balls. I’m sick of it being bad and you go out and say ‘this plus’. What does Pablo Iglesias have to do here? Has he named her aunt? Or Irene Montero? And the Galapagar chalet? I’m not going to let you talk anymore to talk nonsense. This program is for reds and fags. Who does not want to see it, do not see it. Declaration of principles, this is this program “while the cameras focused on David Valldeperas, director of ‘Sálvame’, bursting out laughing.

“At my age he doesn’t want to listen to bullshit anymore. This is Vox, gentlemen. Keep talking, this is all we need to make these people disappear from the map, do you want a lectern? I want you to talk about this with a sign that says ‘Vox voter’. I want people to know what the Vox voter says, like you, that you are because you have said it, “continued the Catalan philologist.

Finally, Antonio has not continued talking and the Mediaset Spain entertainment program has toned down and continued with the debate on the controversial personal issue of Merlos, López and Rivas.