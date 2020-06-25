“This program is about reds and fags. Point. Who does not want to see it, do not see it! ”. With this phrase Jorge Javier Vázquez reacted live in Sálvame last Monday to respond to one of his collaborators, the journalist Antonio Montero. A conversation about gossip had led to political criticism against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Second Vice President Pablo Iglesias and in defense of some of Vox’s ideas. The presenter of Telecinco, who is not the first time that he shows his displeasure with the extreme right and who has always been publicly clear in his political ideas, is not the only one who has mixed entertainment with politics in these days of confinement. vehemently. Other television figures of large audience programs have also taken advantage of their spaces to show their displeasure with the Government or with the position of the opposition. Like Pablo Motos in El hormiguero, who has not hesitated to criticize some measures taken in the fight against the coronavirus.

Vázquez’s pissed off live with Montero, following an infidelity by another collaborator of several Mediaset programs, Alfonso Merlos, also related to conservative politics, has not stopped there, despite the fact that a few days earlier he recognized in an interview with EL COUNTRY that an entertainment program like Save Me is not there to « introduce more anxiety and fear. » On social networks, the presenter’s explosion has been both applauded and criticized (not only by supporters of the right), and Vázquez himself has continued commenting on some reactions on his Twitter account and on his blog in Lecturas magazine.

Thanks again, president # RojoyMaricón pic.twitter.com/EkKPWDswN6 – Jorge Javier Vázquez (@jjaviervazquez) April 28, 2020

Jorge Javier Vázquez reacts on his Twitter account to a meme that mounts an image of Pedro Sánchez with the statements that the presenter said in Save Me.

While outside the program there is more talk than ever about what happens in Sálvame, which during the current covid-19 pandemic has become an evening reference for everything related to the health crisis, the presenter has only spoken with some tweets, reserving for his task in front of the daily format, the Thursday galas of Survivors and the Saturday Deluxe broadcasts. The interview that he granted to this newspaper was prior to the outbreak of all the controversy.

“Vox’s speech here, no, I’m really sorry. You can debate what you want, but speeches and shit, no. Don’t touch my nose with the fucking Vox speeches, ”Vazquez continued last Monday afternoon. The formation of Santiago Abascal reacted the same day with the following message on Twitter: “It is outrageous that the Spaniards are prevented from burying their dead as a family and that progressive millionaires are allowed to trash television. Jorge Javier, your program is broadcast thanks to a public concession, the same concession with which you silenced a live violation [en alusión al caso de Carlota Prado y el programa Gran Hermano que se encuentra pendiente de juicio] »

It is outrageous that Spaniards are prevented from burying their dead as a family and that progressive millionaires are allowed to do junk TV. Jorge Javier, your program is broadcast thanks to a public concession, the same concession with which you silenced a live violation. pic.twitter.com/WImHL0GIxM – vox_es (@vox_es) April 27, 2020

Among the reactions to the television moment of Sálvame on Monday there are also threatening and furious messages towards Vázquez, who admitted in an interview published in this medium that they have been common for a long time. “Everyone knows that I have declared myself a leftist voter. But after some comment I made, not praising, but not criticizing the government, I started receiving terrible messages, I had to block people by WhatsApp … « , he told EL PAÍS. The presenter explained that since then he decided not to comment further on his shows: “I thought that people who watch Save Me and want to entertain themselves didn’t have to bother with any comments I made. I think that right now my work has to be as aseptic as possible. It is not cowardice or partisanship, it is so as not to hurt the sensitivity of people who are watching me and are in a really complicated position at home. ” But this Monday, Vázquez could not take it anymore, after leaving two days earlier in Sábado Deluxe another phrase for the history of the program also related to Merlos and the extreme right: « If you have a bad streak, don’t fuck a facha » .

This moment coincides with the 11th birthday of Sálvame, an anniversary that it celebrated last Monday with a historical record of spectators in its three editions, Limón, Naranja and Tomate. The first slot achieved 2,709,000 viewers (17.5% of screen share), its highest figure. The section called Naranja also achieved its most watched broadcast in history with 2,950,000 viewers (21.5%). Figures of vertigo also reached Sálvame Tomate (the last hour, approximately, of the space) with 3,139,000 viewers (21.3%), which was the most watched broadcast on Monday, including the golden minute (the minute with the most viewers of all day), which was recorded at 20:41 with 3,392,000 viewers.

The beginning of the controversy around Alfonso Merlos, Marta López and Alexia Rivas also propelled the audience for Sábado Deluxe on April 25. The format brought together 3,013,000 viewers and a 20% share of the screen, growing 4.2 points compared to the previous Saturday and thus achieving the fifth most watched broadcast of the program since Belén Esteban reappeared on October 18, 2013 after his departure. temporal space.