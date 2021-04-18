Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carlota Corredera will lead the first interview with Rocío Carrasco

Last Wednesday, Rocío Carrasco surprised the viewers of her documentary series by announcing that next week she will sit on the set for “solve, clarify and explain“some points. Rocío Jurado’s daughter entered the program live through a phone call:” I think it’s time to make a stop in the broadcast to clarify some things, I would like to be there on Wednesday with you live, “said Carrasco.

That First interview that Rocío Carrasco will grant after the media earthquake generated by the broadcast of her documentary will be hosted by Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carlota Corredera, has reported this Saturday the Socialite program.

The presenter of Sábado Deluxe y Survivientes was in charge of conducting the first installment of the documentary Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, while the journalist and presenter of Sálvame took over from the second program.

For now it is unknown what concrete topics will be addressed in this interview or if the regular collaborators of the program will be able to intervene and ask Rocío Carrasco questions. In his phone call, Carrasco referred in general terms to those Doubts that viewers or collaborators have been able to have after the episodes aired so far.

After this announcement by Rocío Carrasco, her daughter, Rocío Flores, broke her silence this Friday on Ana Rosa’s program and took the opportunity to appeal to her mother: “Mom, no one has taken your children from you, we are here, pick up the phone, call us, sit with us, talk to us at home, let’s clear things up, I don’t want any more pain, I can’t take it anymore, “he pleaded.