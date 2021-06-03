Jorge Fernández responds seriously to the accusations: “I’m not lying, damn it”

Jorge Fernández, in ‘The roulette of luck’. (Photo: Antena 3)

The presenter of La Ruleta de la Suerte, Jorge Fernández, answered this Monday during the Antena 3 contest to those who accuse him of lying on social networks.

The Basque, as he explained, receives comments from viewers who criticize him for saying that he does not know where the hidden letter of the panel is. They called him a liar, since they believe that he does know his location.

“I’m going to tell you a little something. I always say that I don’t know where the hidden letter is and it’s true. The other day they began to put on Twitter that they did know where I was, but they tell me about it because I really don’t know, ”Fernández began.

The presenter acknowledged that “they had waxed him” on social networks and left them a message: “I’m not lying, damn it, I don’t have it here. When my director appears there, she tells me. Now those who have written that already know it ”.

