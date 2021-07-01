Jorge Drexler presents ‘Open Essay’ on his social networks, prelude to the new tour that begins on July 3

MADRID, Jun 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Uruguayan artist Jorge Drexler offers this Tuesday a special broadcast of ‘Ensayo en Abierto’ on his social networks, by the hand of Sony Music Spain and SON Estrella Galicia, the prelude to the new tour that begins on July 3.

The general rehearsal of this new tour will be able to be seen starting at 9:00 p.m., from Madrid, in strict direct, accompanied by the singer and pianist Meritxell Neddermann and the percussionist Borja Barrueta, thus conforming the trio format chosen for these next ‘shows’ , after more than a year away from face-to-face concerts.

This meeting precedes the tour that, starting on July 3, will visit different cities and festivals in Spain. This broadcast will also be an opportunity for the Ibero-American public (where there are still no scheduled concert dates) to savor the music of Jorge Drexler live.

This retransmission, as well as the previous tests, will be carried out in a 100% safe environment, following all the necessary control and prevention measures in the face of the still complex health situation.

Over the last year, SON Estrella Galicia has reinvented itself in new formats such as Origins x SON Estrella Galicia or the Masterclasses that join the announcement of the new season of the concert cycle that will start in autumn, according to the entity.