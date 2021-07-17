Jorge Campos “steals” the special cover of FIFA 22

EA Sports FIFA 22 developers confirmed the introduction of Heroes de Fut, a series of special “cards” in which the goalkeeper and striker of the UNAM Pumas, Jorge Campos, stood out.

Thus, Liga MX will be represented by Jorge CamposA prominent goalkeeper of the 1990s, who became a fan favorite and unforgettable for his colorful uniforms.

In the official account of the video game, the special cover appeared with the American ‘comic book’ format to present the image of Jorge Campos.

Of the Premier League They joined Robbie Keane and Tim Cahill, from Ligue 1 Abédi Pelé, from MLS the chosen one was Clint Dempsey, in the Spanish League they chose Fernando Morientes.

Sami Al-Jaber is from the Pro League, while Diego Milito represents Serie A and Mario Gómez represents the Bundesliga.

The launch of this title is scheduled for October 1 on the platforms Play Station 4 and 5, X Box One and the S and X series, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

