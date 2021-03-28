Jorge Campillo, three strokes behind Law, first leader in the Qatar Masters

03/11/2021 at 18:33 CET

Sport.es

Scotsman David Law, with a card of 64 strokes (-7), leads alone the Qatar Masters, of the European golf circuit, after the dispute of the first day, in which the Spanish Jorge Campillo signed a card with 67 hits (-4).

Law signed seven birdies without any failure and leads in a hit to a group formed by the Finn Kalle Samooja, the Englishman Richard McEvoy, the South African Hennie du Plessis and the Italian Nino Bertasio. “It is a good result. I have played very well. The conditions have benefited me and I am very happy with my game with the irons, “he explained.

Jorge Campillo, with six birdies and two bogeys, is part of a group classified in tenth place, which also includes the Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti, while Nacho Elvira, Adrián Otaegui and Sebastián García are thirty-third with 69.

70 hits for Arnaus

For his part, Adri Arnaus, signed a first round of 70 strokes (-1), which took him to position, 57, while Barcelona’s Pablo Larrazábal, finished above par (72). The rookie this season, Carlos Pigem, from Lleida, went to 78 strokes (+7) so he finished in the lowest part of the classification.

Gonzalo Fernández Castaño from Madrid was one of the players at the Education City Golf Club in Doha, Although he could not finish the course due to lack of light and is after the 17th hole with -2