Jorge Campillo defends title at the Qatar Masters

After a long break on the European Tour, the competition returns with the dispute of the Qatar Masters, a tournament where Jorge Campillo from Cáceres defends the title, his second victory on the Tour and that distributes 1.5 million dollars.

Campillo shows up for the appointment in the small Emirate with the memory of last season, where he beat David Drysdale, in a spectacular play-off, which was decided on the fifth hole of the playoff.

The 34-year-old could not defend his other title, won in the Hassan II Trophy of Morocco, which he won in 2019, but which could not be played in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic..

Former champions in Doha

Former champions Darren Fichardt, Justin Harding and Eddie Pepperell will also play in Doha this week, just like the 2016 Ryder Cup players Thomas Pieters and Andy Sullivan.

Among the Spanish participation, the presence of three Catalan players stands out, Pablo Larrazábal, Adri Arnaus, and the one who joins, in his first appearance of the season, the ilerdense, Carlos Pigem.

They will also take part in Doha, Nacho Elvira, Alejandro Cañizares, Sebastián García Rodríguez, Álvaro Quirós, and the Madrilenian, Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño.