The project, by name Cyber-SecloT, aims to help both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and organizations to combat cyber threats and improve your cybersecurity.

His main objective is to research and design new disruptive cybersecurity solutions that they be integrated into a global and cognitive framework of security management against digital threats. In this sense, it will improve detection, prevention and protection capabilities against them.

More robust systems and networks

In the words of Bernal Bernabé, “the results will allow SMEs and organizations that your systems and networks are more robust. This thanks to the new mechanisms that will be proposed for the dynamic and early detection of cyber attacks and threats that may be perpetrated in their networks and systems ”.

Once developed and validated, as the AXA Research Fund itself points out, the results will be disseminated as widely as possible and the software generated during it will be available in open access.

Olga Sánchez, CEO of AXA Spain, highlighted the “important contribution of Jorge Bernal’s project in a context, in addition, such as the current one in which cybersecurity is even more relevant, if possible, with thousands of companies betting on digitization and electronic commerce ”.

Risks and cyber threats

The project arises in a context in which the cyber threats and risks in Internet of Things (IoT) communications and 5G technology increases day after day. In order to combat them, the UMU researcher will study “new algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence, communication protocols and autonomous security mechanisms that allow cybersecurity to be managed automatically”.

Likewise, the results of the project will offer companies tools to automatically exchange cyber intelligence information privately and securely, allowing you to self-configure your security systems to protect yourself from cyber threats and achieve high levels of resilience.

Opportunity for a young researcher

Bernal Bernabé explains, in relation to this postdoctoral project, that “it is key to provide funding and continuity to my research career, helping me achieve my professional goals”.

He also acknowledges that “the achievement of obtaining one of the AXA Research Fund projects, which have recognized international prestige, will help promote my research results, achieving more impact and scope. I greatly appreciate the opportunity given to me. ”

AXA Research Fund

The AXA Group Research Fund was born in 2007 with the belief that science plays a crucial role in responding to the most important problems facing our planet. AXA’s scientific philanthropy initiative is committed to supporting science, contributing to social progress, and encouraging researchers to share their work with the general public. AXA Research Fund supports projects in the areas of Health, Environment, New Technology and Socioeconomics.

Researcher of the Group of Intelligent Systems and Telematics

Jorge Bernal Bernabé received a degree in Computer Engineering, a Master in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), an MBA, and a PhD in Computer Science from the UMU. He is currently a member of the GSIT Telematics and Intelligent Systems Research Group at the UMU Faculty of Informatics, led by Professor Antonio Skarmeta. Jorge Bernal is accredited to a professor hired doctor by ANECA and received the extraordinary doctorate award from UMU. He accumulates more than 50 research articles (30 articles indexed in impactful JCR journals) and has participated in several European research projects of the FP7 and H2020, such as Inter-Trust, DESEREC, Semiramis, SocIoTal, ARIES, ANASTACIA, Olympus or CyberSec4Europe . More information on his personal website.

More information:

The Cyber-SecloT project has been selected in a highly competitive international call for proposals from the AXA Group research fund for postdoctoral researchers entitled ‘CyberRisk: creating a SaferCyberspace’.

Its realization will be carried out thanks to the endowment of 119,000 euros that AXA Research Fund has awarded to Bernal Bernabé, through a postdoctoral contract with the UMU, and will last two years.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related