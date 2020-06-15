Jordy, more than just a little a source of income for his parents | Instagram

Surely only a few people remember the children’s legend in the early 90s, the little Jordy who from a moment to another disappeared from the spotlight, indicate that his parents were in the sights of the French government for alleged « exploitation«

The small Jordy, the baby of French origin who became famous with the song « Dur, dur d’être bébé » made everyone dance in the early 90’s, made a big impact on music despite his young age and his brief trajectory.

Who did not attend a party where they did not dance to the rhythm of « It is very difficult to be a baby« ?, in those times, the only theme that earned the little one to conquer countries like France, Europe, and his music reached America and Japan.

Like a shooting star was the step of Jordy Lemoine for music who despite his young age managed to conquer in a short time what many artists cost years of work. S

However, after achieving fame, the little he disappeared from the stage and a difficult story enveloped his life.

Jordy Lemoine was born on January 14, 1988. He was the son of two people who worked close to the world of music and they decided to record a catchy song with him, which became a resounding success.

The devastating fame of Jordy even led him to get a Guinness record for being the youngest actor in the world to stay longer in the first places of reproduction.

Jordy At that time he was very young, but it was the mixtures of his voice with a sticky tune that put him in the sights of everyone, he sold 6 million copies of his first album so his parents wanted to replicate the fame and success of the little singer with a new album but it was there where everything started to fail.

At just 5 years old, Jordy released his second album in 1993However, this did not achieve the same success that was expected and not even the Christmas song that he sang there, which was part of the sountrack of « Look who speaks ».

Desperate, his parents after not getting his success Neither with the second nor the third album, they looked for ways to continue making money and created a tourist place that they named « La Ferme de Jordy », La Granja de Jordy, a project that failed, causing them enough monetary losses.

This put them in the crosshairs of the French government who began to ban music from Jordy for having suspicions that his parents « exploited » him, a theory that apparently would not be very far from reality.

Apparently all the money that the little boy had collected from the sales of his first album and single « It is very difficult to be a baby », they disappeared in large part, due to a mismanagement of said earnings.

So subsequently, Jordy he wanted to artistically separate himself from his parents and keep what little money was left before he came of age, however, it was too late since he was in « bankruptcy«

This also led to the separation from their parents due to problems caused by the fortune.

Jordy He went so far as to reveal very murky details in his relationship with his father, pointing him out as « manipulative and a dangerous paranoid », and that he « abandoned him when he could no longer earn money at his expense. »

Years later Jordy He managed to emancipate himself and started his own musical band, although it did not have the same reception.

He is currently 32 years old and lives in the United Kingdom, he is married and leads a life far from the limelight with his wife and son.