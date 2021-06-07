Jordi Sánchez, who spent 24 days in the ICU for coronavirus, responds to the deniers

Jordi Sánchez in ‘laSexta Noche’. (Photo: laSexta)

The actor Jordi Sánchez, who plays characters like Antonio Recio in La que se avecina, was interviewed this Saturday on laSexta Noche.

The interpreter, who was admitted to the ICU for coronavirus for 24 days and 45 in the hospital, was asked about the opinion that deniers of the pandemic or vaccines deserve.

“It seems to me an act of ignorance. At this point denying the power of a vaccine is a bit absurd. Of course, everyone can say what they want, but it is a lack of information, ”said a blunt Sánchez.

In addition, Sánchez also recalled how a friend recommended that she visit a hospital when she began to feel ill.

“He said, ‘Go to the hospital.’ They sent me an ambulance, they looked at me and said: ‘We are going to intubate you, if you want to call someone …’. That was the process, that fast. They looked at the saturation and saw that it was wrong. I called my house and when I woke up, 24 days passed, ”he recalled.

The actor in an interview on The HuffPost already showed his indignation with the denialist opinions: “I don’t understand very well. What are you going to deny? You see the photos of the Madrid Sports Palace and you see a lot of people there. Lots of people have died. I don’t know exactly what the deniers deny. “

“All the people have died for something, it doesn’t matter if it’s called Covid or Flu 2, that’s the least of it. The fact is that there is a pandemic and that cannot be denied because people are getting sick and dying ”, he added.

