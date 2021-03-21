Jordi Sánchez meets with Nathalie Seseña after overcoming the coronavirus

Days after being discharged from hospital after overcoming the coronavirus, the actor Jordi Sanchez, known for the role of Antonio Recio in the series The one that looms, has starred in a emotional reunion with the actress Nathalie Seseña, who plays his wife Berta in fiction.

This is how the actress has shown it in an image that she has published on her Instagram account. “There are extraordinary reunions! “, Seseña has valued next to a photograph in which Sánchez and she appear hugging with a mask.

After her friend passed through the hospital as a result of Covid-19, the interpreter also wanted to thank “all the health personnel”, and sent “force those who keep fighting“.

Some of his companions in the series, such as Antonia San Juan, Miren Ibarguren or Víctor Palmero, have reacted to this reunion with applause and hearts emoticons.

This week, the actor from The one that looms announced that he had been discharged from hospital. “I never thought that sleeping 24 days in a row, with its 24 nights, it could be so disgusting“, has stated after overcoming the disease.

It has also been shown “immensely grateful“with the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, where he was admitted all this time:” Thank you for your talent, your care, your patience … Thank you for getting me out of this, “he said.

It was on February 6 when Sánchez’s family announced through a statement on social networks that the actor had been hospitalized as a consequence of the coronavirus.

After staying one month admitted to the ICUHis health improved and he was “out of danger,” his family said in another statement issued on March 9. “We hope that he will soon have a medical discharge and can return home to recover with his family,” they added.