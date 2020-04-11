The former sports vice president of FC Barcelona, Jordi Mestre, wanted to come out in defense of Bartomeu and its management throughout these years, in the midst of an institutional crisis in Can Barça. After the mass resignations of the Board and the accusations made by Emili Rousaud of “reaching into the box”The man who was one of the Barça president’s right hands has questioned the harsh statements and stressed that the club’s financial health is good.

“In all the years of this mandate there have been no losses. We have accumulated 200 million benefits, that do not come to me with the story that things are not done well economically », he stressed in an interview with Catalunya Ràdio. A few words that contrast with the apparent delicate financial situation that the club is going through, forced to make a considerable salary reduction in all its sections in these times of coronavirus.

The situation is critical at the Camp Nou, but whoever was responsible for the club’s sports area does not think it is that bad. According to him, the benefits accumulated during Bartomeu’s time at the head of the club mean that Barça has «180 million euros in cash from all these years».

The Barcelona team had to tighten their belts to avoid the ERTE and leaks from negotiations with the first team have caused an even greater fire than had already been, culminating in the resignation of six of the managers. Something that does not surprise Mestre: Sooner or later it had to happen. The groups were already seen, the groups, those who wanted to stand out. Some were seen scheming according to what movements.

What has surprised him have been the harsh attacks that the president and the members of his board of directors have received from Emili Rousaud. In this regard, Mestre rebukes the already former manager: “If we are talking about something as serious as stealing, first you leave before and then make a complaint with your name and surname”. You can’t make overtures without having it documented. You need the audit report and, if it can be demonstrated, then you have to go to the end, “he said.