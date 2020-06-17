Yesterday one of the most legendary presenters on TVE was celebrating. Jordi Hurtado, who since 1997 has continuously captained the contest « Know and win » at the La 2 tablecloths, turned his birthday and his colleagues on public television have wanted to congratulate him in a very original way.

Taking advantage of the recurring jokes about Hurtado’s age, since many point out that he is « immortal » due to his excellent way of conserving himself and because time seems to pass for him, the RTVE Archive has rescued some images of the presenter in front of the program « Si lo se no vengo », broadcast on La 1 from 1985 to 1988.

« Today is the birthday of our colleague Jordi Hurtado. His real age is unknown … But we have documents that show him already presenting in the Middle Ages! », The tweet collects along with the images that recall the communicator’s television past.

Despite this nod to the theories about the immortality of Jordi Hurtado, who always takes the jokes that circulate online about his age with humor, the truth is that he was born on a day like yesterday in 1957. In this way , the charismatic presenter of the public corporation turns 63.