Television presenter Jordi González has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent weeks and is that there have been few rumors that pointed to an alleged bad relationship with Mediaset Spain. The alarms regarding this matter raged together after the end of « Survivors: Honduras Connection » on May 24, Telecinco announced that a week later a new special Sunday debate was going to be broadcast that Jordi González was not going to present. The communication group decided that the journalist Sonsoles Ónega would be the host of the format in which under the name of « About Survivors » Everything that had happened in Honduras in the last three months was analyzed with collaborators from the different magacines of the chain.

Jordi González in ‘Survivors’

Why was Jordi González not available to present this debate if he had led all the ones that had been broadcast so far? While some pointed out that the intention is that Ónega had a first « general rehearsal » before its premiere as presenter of the Sunday galas of ‘La casa fuerte’, but others stated that there could be a bad attunement between the presenter of the chain and that there could even have been an end to the contractual relationship between both parties. A rumor that continued to grow after the Catalan decided to disappear without leaving a trace of Instagram and Twitter, networks in which he is usually very active.

The truth is that I am very well, I am very lucky, and that as much as there is someone who insists on disturbing the relationship, my connection to @Telecinco is great and goes long.

And I have turned off my GI just because. – Jordi González (@jordiGlez) June 11, 2020

González’s overwhelming response

Well, weeks after that temporary farewell to González in networks, he has reappeared to clarify directly that there is no bad attunement between the two parties, despite what was said in the media. « The truth is that I am very well, I am very fortunate, and that as much as there is someone who insists on disturbing the relationship, my connection to Telecinco is great and it goes for long. And I have turned off my Instagram for the sake of it, « the presenter has tweeted. In this way, the leader of the debates of some Mediaset reality shows has made it clear that for now we will continue to see him on the network where he has been working for several decades; definitely, an attempt to silence the rumors that have flooded social networks in recent weeks.

But it is not the first time that González talks about the matter and it is that the journalist also spoke with Yotele weeks ago to make clear what had happened, denying any type of « veto » by the management of Mediaset Spain. « Nothing has happened, I’ve just had an overdose of information during these more than 100 days of reality and I feel like disconnecting. For this, I need to temporarily disconnect from the networks during my vacation. In September, with the return to work, I will reconnect, « he said at the time, making it clear that in September was going to rejoin to work at Telecinco.