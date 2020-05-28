Jordi González He disappears from his social networks without saying goodbye after learning that Sonsoles ónega ‘takes away’ his position. “data-reactid =” 24 “> The Catalan presenter Jordi González disappears from his social networks without saying goodbye after learning that Sonsoles ónega ‘takes away’ his Market Stall.

Now that ‘Survivors 2020’ is coming to an end, both Carlos Sobera and Jorge Javier Vázquez and Jordi González should be the presenters of the respective final galas according to the day of the week.

On Tuesdays with Carlos, on Thursdays with Jorge and on Sundays, of course, with Jordi. But, for some reason that has not been made public, on Sunday May 31 Jordi González will not be in charge of the final debate of this edition as he has been doing every Sunday since the beginning.

His reaction has been none other than disappear without a trace, at least on the Internet. Jordi has closed his accounts on social networks without even saying goodbye to his followers and it is that I suppose that there would be many messages that would have come to him asking the reason for his forced replacement at the last minute by Telecinco.

Sonsoles Ónega will present the final debate on Survivors 2020 (Photo by Beatriz Velasco / .)

Jordi explained: “If it is not expressed, gratitude is worth nothing. I want to thank Paolo, Manolo, Jaime, Paco, Pedro, Alfredo, Ángelo, Cristina for the trust they have placed in me. The end has come of this 14th chapter of ‘Conexión Honduras’. I say thank you very much and see you sooner rather than later ”