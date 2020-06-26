After the closure of the ‘Operación Triunfo 2020’ Academy, the producer Gestmusic Endemol is already working on its next reality-talent. On this occasion, the contestants should not demonstrate their skills as singers, since ‘Top Gamers Academy’ will tackle the universe of video games that has been sweeping the internet for years. A format with weekly and direct 24-hour galas that already has a presenter.

Jordi Cruz

Jordi Cruz, the legendary host of ‘Club Disney’ and ‘Art Attack’, will take the lead in this innovative program to present the galas on Neox and tournaments to be held on the Twitch streaming platform. The Catalan has a long history on the small screen associated with children’s or youth spaces such as ‘Musical 3’ and ‘Megatrix’. He currently presents “AfterWork” on Cadena 100 and, since 2018, he is making DIY videos from the YouTube channel Brico Attack.

After the production of ‘Top Gamers Academy’ was halted due to the coronavirus crisis, the program will make its final casting on August 27 in Barcelona. Of course, it will do so under strict sanitary security measures, as occurs in any type of audiovisual recording. Of the 50 finalists, the 24 selected will enter to compete and train at the Academy of Gestmusic talent show.

The keys of ‘TGA’

‘Top Gamers Academy’, the first video game talent show worldwide, will premiere throughout the beginning of the next television course with ElRubius, Willyrex and TheGrefg as main claims. Beyond the 24-hour channel on Twitch, the format may be followed on Atresmedia through the Neox linear channel and with a presence on the Flooxer and Atresplayer Premium platforms.